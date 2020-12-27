BOSTON (CBS) – An East Boston man is being charged with murder in connection to a fatal stabbing on Christmas Eve near the Maverick Blue Line MBTA station.
Boston Police announced on Sunday that they have arrested 36-year-old Steven Anthony Hatfield. He is being charged him with murder after a man was stabbed and killed in the area of 208 Sumner Street in East Boston at around 9 p.m. on Thursday.
Hatfield will be arraigned in East Boston District Court at a later date.
After receiving a call about a person being stabbed, police responded to the scene and found the victim. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Police have not released the name of the victim and are still reviewing the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.