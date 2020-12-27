Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 2,973 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 100 more deaths in Massachusetts on Sunday. There were 41,331 total new tests reported.
As of Sunday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 6.28%.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 338,704 while the total number of deaths is 11,852.
There are 2,157 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Sunday, an increase of 80 since Saturday’s reporting. There are 416 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 78,688 active cases in Massachusetts.