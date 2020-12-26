Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — A resident has life-threatening injuries after an early morning fire in Jamacia Plain. Crews responded to Union Avenue around 4 a.m. Saturday to find flames pouring out of the building.
Boston firefighters were able to put out the heavy fire quickly be remained on the scene for hours to tend to hot sports.
The victim was transported by Boston EMS, the fire department tweeted. There was no word on their condition Saturday afternoon.
Heavy fire knocked down , major overhauling all companies are working. pic.twitter.com/Vwmjjvyptn
— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 26, 2020
The fire department estimates $350,000 worth of damages.
It is unclear what started the fire.