Tom Brady Throws 96th Touchdown To Rob Gronkowski, Sets Buccaneers Record For TDs In A SeasonBrady. Gronk. A tale as old as time. And Brady now owns a piece of Tampa Bay history.

Kyrie Irving Scores 37, Leads Nets To 123-95 Win Over CelticsThe Brooklyn Nets beat the Boston Celtics 123-95 on Friday night.

Boston Celtics Hall Of Famer K.C. Jones DiesBasketball Hall of Famer K.C. Jones, who won eight NBA championships as a Celtics player in the 1960s has died. He was 88.

Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 16: David Johnson Good Opportunity Against BengalsThe Texans running back has the opportunity for a big day against the Cincinnati defense this week.

James Harden Adds Boston Celtics To Preferred Trade Destinations, Report SaysBoston is a reportedly a possible landing spot for superstar James Harden.