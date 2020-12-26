BOSTON (CBS) — New statewide coronavirus restrictions take effect in Massachusetts Saturday and will stay in place for at least two weeks. Restaurants, stores, theaters, casinos, offices, places of worship, gyms, arcades, and museums all have to drop capacity limits from the current 40% to 25%.
Also starting Saturday, all indoor gatherings will be limited to 10 people. Outdoor gatherings cannot exceed 25 people. And hospitals will postpone all non-essential, inpatient, elective and invasive procedures, unless a postponement would have a severely negative impact on an individual’s health.
Gov. Charlie Baker said in announcing the new restrictions earlier this week that he’s aware of the “very negative ramifications” of the impact to people’s livelihoods, but they are necessary to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed and to get kids back in classrooms.
After Thanksgiving, the intergenerational coronavirus spread was clear based on the people being admitted to hospital, according to Baker.
“This is part of what we must do during this critical period,” Baker said.
“It is our goal to keep these measures temporary,” Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito said.