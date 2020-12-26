LYNN (CBS) – From a music video shoot to a violent shootout on the street.

Six people were shot in the area of Quincy Terrace in Lynn on Saturday and two people are suffering “life-threatening injuries”, according to the Lynn Police Department.

Officials say the victims were between the ages of 24 to 30, and no arrests have been made yet.

Police responded to the area around 5:30 p.m after receiving calls about gunshots.

One man was smoking a cigarette on his porch when gunfire erupted.

“I heard a spray,” said witness Virgil Vanover. “It was like maybe two seconds of gunfire and all I see five seconds later was people running on the street.”

After police arrived, four gunshot victims were transported to Mass General Hospital, while two were transported to Salem Hospital.

Kelly Ford captured cellphone video after the shooting showing a man wounded on the ground. She said a block over, police were rendering first aid to another victim.

A portion of Washington Street near Quincy Terrace was blocked off by crime scene tape for hours as detectives combed the area for evidence.

It was a terrifying evening for Philip Kevin Barrows.

“It was a panic and the next thing you know – police officers were everywhere. We had an ambulance, a fire station and police out there. It was crazy,” he said.

Evidence markers littered the roadway as detectives went door-to-door interviewing witnesses.

As Lynn Police search for the shooter, neighbors say it was a frightening experience.

“It made me nervous. It made everybody on the street nervous,” said Vanover.

Lynn Police and State Police are still investigating the shooting.