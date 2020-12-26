LYNN (CBS) – Six people were shot in the area of Quincy Terrace in Lynn on Saturday and two people are suffering from “life-threatening injuries”, according to the Lynn Police Department.
Officials say they responded to the area around 5:30 p.m after receiving calls about gunshots. After police arrived, four gunshot victims were transported to Mass General Hospital, while two were transported to Salem Hospital.
Crime scene tape blocking off several blocks in Lynn. A witness said he heard several shots go off near Essex and Washington streets, followed by 2 victims running past him — asking people to call 911. Still waiting on Lynn PD for an update.#WBZ pic.twitter.com/LaVi05iU91
— Tiffany Chan (@TiffanyChanWBZ) December 27, 2020
Police say some of the victims were located in different areas because they fled from Quincy Terrace, and that all the victims were between the ages of 24 to 30.
Officials say the victims were reportedly filming a music video in the area before the gunshots rang out.
No arrests have been made yet. Lynn Police and State Police are investigating the shooting.