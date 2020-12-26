WORCESTER (CBS) – Worcester Police announced on Saturday that they have arrested four juveniles who they believe to be responsible for throwing bricks at moving cars and severely injuring one person.

Police say that around 4 p.m., they were called to Plantation Street after someone was hit with a brick while driving. Officers say they spoke with a 37-year-old man who said he was hit with a brick in the face while driving past a red SUV. The victim told police that someone threw the brick at his car, and it went through his windshield and hit him in the face.

The man was later taken to the hospital with “serious, permanent injuries.”

Police later discovered that there were more incidents on the eastern side of Worcester. In total, officials say 19 vehicles were hit and damaged by the bricks thrown by the juveniles.

Soon, one officer spotted the red SUV near Harrington Way, and followed it. The SUV stopped ultimately stopped near Ashwood Street, and two teenage boys tried to flee on foot while two teenage girls stayed in the car.

All four were arrested.

The male suspects consists of one 15-year-old and one 16-year-old. The female suspects also consist of one 15-year-old and one 16-year-old.

Among the charges against them are aggravated assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, mayhem, conspiracy, malicious damage to a motor vehicle and resisting arrest. The 16-year-old male was also carrying brass knuckles, according to police.

The four juveniles will be arraigned in court.