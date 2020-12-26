Comments
WORCESTER (CBS) – Worcester Police announced on Saturday that they have arrested two males who they believe to be responsible for throwing bricks at multiple moving cars earlier in the day.
Police officials had initially asked for the public’s help after they reported that someone in a red SUV was throwing bricks at the windshields of moving cars on the eastern part of Worcester. Police said the victims had suffered serious injuries.
The acts occurred near Jefferson Street, Waverly Street, Blithewood Avenue and Grafton Street. Shortly after their initial announcement, police said that two male suspects had been taken into custody.
