NEW YORK (CBS) — As the year comes to a close, more celebrities are taking on the 2020 Tip Challenge.
Throughout the year, Dorchester native Donnie Wahlberg has shared photos of restaurant receipts where he leaves $2,020 tips. This week, his “Blue Bloods” co-star Tom Selleck joined in.
He shared his receipt at a New York City restaurant and also left a note for staff, writing “With my sincere hope for a better 2020. Thank you all.”
I found out that my TV Dad #TomSelleck has generously accepted the #2020TipChallenge at Elios Upper East Side!
Love ya dad. ❤️
I didn’t start it but I’m proud to be part of it. To those who gave even the smallest extra amount this year — THANK YOU.#spreadloveandlovewillspread pic.twitter.com/1NcEswVbsO
— Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) December 24, 2020
Last month, Wahlberg left a $2,020 tip at Marshland Restaurant and Bakery in Plymouth.
“To those who gave even the smallest extra amount this year – THANK YOU,” Walhberg tweeted.
The Tip Challenge started in Alpena, Michigan, where server Danielle Franzoni also received a $2,020 tip during the final days of 2019.