By CBSBoston.com Staff
NEW YORK (CBS) — As the year comes to a close, more celebrities are taking on the 2020 Tip Challenge.

Throughout the year, Dorchester native Donnie Wahlberg has shared photos of restaurant receipts where he leaves $2,020 tips. This week, his “Blue Bloods” co-star Tom Selleck joined in.

He shared his receipt at a New York City restaurant and also left a note for staff, writing “With my sincere hope for a better 2020. Thank you all.”

Last month, Wahlberg left a $2,020 tip at Marshland Restaurant and Bakery in Plymouth.

“To those who gave even the smallest extra amount this year – THANK YOU,” Walhberg tweeted.

The Tip Challenge started in Alpena, Michigan, where server Danielle Franzoni also received a $2,020 tip during the final days of 2019.

