Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 16: David Johnson Good Opportunity Against BengalsThe Texans running back has the opportunity for a big day against the Cincinnati defense this week.

James Harden Adds Boston Celtics To Preferred Trade Destinations, Report SaysBoston is a reportedly a possible landing spot for superstar James Harden.

Julian Edelman Doesn't Practice; 20 Players Limited For Patriots On ThursdayThe Patriots hit the practice field Thursday morning before they'll have Christmas Day off. But wide receiver Julian Edelman was not among his teammates in Foxboro on Thursday.

'Extremely Festive' Cam Newton Sidesteps Question About Future With PatriotsCam Newton said he wanted to be part of the Patriots' solution earlier this week, but he dodged a question about his future with the team on Thursday.

New Veterans Teague, Thompson Provide Instant Impact On CelticsA lack of contributing veterans hurt the Celtics last season. After one game of the 2020-21 season, things look much better on that front.