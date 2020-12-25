BOSTON (CBS/AP) — Boston is a reportedly a possible landing spot for superstar James Harden. The Athletic reports that that the Houston Rockets guard has added the Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers to his list of preferred trade destinations.

That list also reportedly includes the Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat. The Athletic notes that “the viability of a possible deal with the Celtics. . . is unclear at this time.”

James Harden’s list of preferred destinations now includes the Boston Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers, sources tell @TheAthletic. Inside another wild week in Houston— reported with @KellyIkoNBA https://t.co/zSGC4Vf7dW — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) December 24, 2020

Harden torched Boston for 42 points in an 11-point victory in Houston last season. He didn’t have as much success in his visit to Boston, shooting just 7-for-24 overall and 4-for-17 from three-point range, but his 21 points helped Houston escape with a one-point victory.

The three-time reigning NBA scoring champion is in quarantine until Friday. He was declared unavailable to play Wednesday after the NBA determined he violated the league’s health and safety protocols.

Harden was fined $50,000 by the NBA. The league prohibits attending indoor social gatherings of 15 or more people or entering bars, lounges, clubs or similar establishments.

Video of the disgruntled star surfaced on social media, where he was shown without a mask at a crowded party in a private event space Monday night. Harden, in a since-deleted Instagram post, explained why he was at the event.

He wrote: “One thing after another. I went to show love to my homegirl at her event (not a strip club) because she is becoming a boss and putting her people in a position of success and now it’s a problem. Everyday it’s something different. No matter how many times people try to drag my name under you can’t. The real people always end up on top.”

