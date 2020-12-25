LEXINGTON (CBS) — Thousands woke up this Christmas without power following a storm that brought strong winds and heavy rain.

“We heard the wind howling all night and I was like please don’t let anything happen,” said Judy Zola. She is grateful that a downed tree didn’t hit her home on Crawford Road in Lexington.

“I said wow, it’s Christmas morning, of course, it’s down,” Zola said.

Many people who were without power are thankful for the crews working on Christmas to get it back on.

“When the power comes back on you can look forward to a Zoom with kids and a nice dinner,” said Betsy Garland.

“I was very pleased to see how quickly they responded,” said Jeff Garland.

The storm brought localized flooding to some areas like Morrissey Boulevard in Dorchester.

The Oxford Police Department tweeted out a video of a flooded out section of Route 20.

Rte 20 East before Rte 56 near Shell, use caution! pic.twitter.com/5GjoKbAiW3 — Oxford MA Police (@OxfordPD_MA) December 25, 2020

Matt Whittier was pumping out all the water the storm dumped on his backyard ice staking rink in Waltham. His three daughters we’re hoping for a white not wet Christmas this year.

“It’s not ideal I think they would be out here skating all day,” he said.

“I probably would have played all day outside if it was snowy,” said young Lucy Whittier.