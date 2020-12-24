CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
TEWKSBURY (CBS) – Police in Tewksbury are searching for a man who held a store clerk at gunpoint and robbed a Circle K gas station.

Around 2:30 a.m., a man entered the Circle K on Andover Street wearing a mask, black hooded sweatshirt, black shorts, white shoes, and latex gloves.

A suspect held a clerk at gun point during a robbery at Circle K. (Image Credit: Tewksbury Police)

The suspect hit the store clerk with a gun and then pointed it at him.

A Tewksbury robbery suspect. (Image Credit: Tewksbury Police)

Police released surveillance images from inside the store and of the suspect’s car.

A Circle K robbery suspect’s car. (Image Credit: Tewksbury Police)

Tewksbury Police said the suspect is an Asian man who is 5’9” with a stocky build.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

