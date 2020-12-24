Comments
TAUNTON (CBS) — Taunton police have announced the death of a veteran officer due to the coronavirus. Patrolman John Borges died following a “tough battle” with COVID-19 on Christmas Eve, the department said.
Borges spent 20 years with the Taunton police. He was a search and rescue team manager, lead trainer for MEME and active with the Civil Air Patrol.
“Ptlm. Borges loved being a police officer and cared dearly about the community he served,” the department posted to Facebook. “Please take a moment to remember John and keep his family in your thoughts and prayers.”
More than 11,000 people have died from the coronavirus in Massachusetts.