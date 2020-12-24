Comments
RANDOLPH (CBS) – The victim of Wednesday’s fatal crash on Route 24 has been identified as 20-year-old Isbraham Rosa, of Boston.
Rosa’s 2008 Infiniti G35 went off the road and rolled into a tree on Route 24 northbound just before Exit 21 in Randolph.
According to police, the driver lost control of the car after changing from the left lane to the middle lane at a high rate of speed. Rosa was pronounced dead at the scene.
The right travel lane of Route 24 northbound was closed for 3½ hours on Wednesday while police investigated the crash.