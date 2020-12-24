Julian Edelman Doesn't Practice; 20 Players Limited For Patriots On ThursdayThe Patriots hit the practice field Thursday morning before they'll have Christmas Day off. But wide receiver Julian Edelman was not among his teammates in Foxboro on Thursday.

'Extremely Festive' Cam Newton Sidesteps Question About Future With PatriotsCam Newton said he wanted to be part of the Patriots' solution earlier this week, but he dodged a question about his future with the team on Thursday.

New Veterans Teague, Thompson Provide Instant Impact On CelticsA lack of contributing veterans hurt the Celtics last season. After one game of the 2020-21 season, things look much better on that front.

Lions' Bevell Ruled Out On Saturday, Making Tom Brady's Path To Playoffs A Whole Lot EasierTom Brady and the Buccaneers will face a Detroit Lions team that has no defensive coaches this week and may not have them for game day, either.

Celtics Takeaways: Tatum Hit The Shot, But Jaylen Brown Was Boston's Best Player In OpenerJayson Tatum provided the highlight, but Jaylen Brown was the star for the Celtics on opening night.