BOSTON (CBS) — National Grid is preparing for a “multi-day power restoration event” from a Christmas storm with high winds that could cause widespread outages. Gusts of 65 mph and higher are possible with the storm that arrives Thursday evening and continues into Friday morning.
“We have canceled employee vacations, secured additional crews, and put emergency plans in place in anticipation of this severe, ill-timed storm,” National Grid’s Michael McCallan said in a statement. “We’re prepared for the storm and its aftermath.”
The utility says it has 1,700 field workers ready to work in New England.
Eversource has also canceled holiday vacation for employees ahead of the storm. They’re bringing in crews from Pennsylvania and Canada to help.
Heavy rain combined with the the melting snow from the warm temperatures could also lead to power problems,
“The flooding can impact our underground system and the high winds will impact our system on the poles and the towers,” Eversource lineworker Scott Kelley said.
Below are some tips from MEMA about planning for a power outage:
- Keep your cell phone, laptop and other electronics fully charged.
- If you have an emergency generator, make sure you have fuel, and know how to operate it safely outside away from home.
- Have flashlights, batteries, and any other supplies you may need if you lose power.
- If your medical equipment uses electricity, talk to health care providers, utility company & your personal support network for how to use them and backup options during a power outage.
- Secure or bring in outdoor objects (patio furniture, kids toys, trash cans, holiday decorations, etc.) that could be blown away.