NEEDHAM (CBS) – A Christmas tradition is living on in Needham.
For the past 35 years, volunteers at Temple Beth Shalom and the Needham Community Council have provided holiday meals for families in need as part of Project Ezra.
Students from the Hebrew school made cards for each of the 269 meal packages.
“We get heartwarming letters back telling us how much not only do they appreciate it and how much easier it makes their lives but how it lifts their spirits at this time of year,” said Lois Sockol.
Usually, the volunteers cook the meals at the temple and hand them out on Christmas Day. This year, the food was catered and distributed at the Needham Golf Club.