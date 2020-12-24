BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots hit the practice field Thursday morning before they’ll have Christmas Day off. But wide receiver Julian Edelman was not among his teammates in Foxboro on Christmas Eve, according to the team’s pool report.
Edelman was designated to return off IR last week, but he was not activated ahead of Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins despite taking part in three practices leading up to the game. Bill Belichick has tabbed Edelman as “day to day,” but the receiver’s absence on Thursday doesn’t bode well for his chances of playing against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night.
The 34-year-old has missed two months after undergoing knee surgery in October. In his six games this season, he hauled in 21 receptions off 39 targets for 315 yards. He set a new career-high with 179 receiving yards back in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks.
But Edelman hasn’t played since Oct. 25, and it’s starting to look like he won’t be in New England’s lineup the rest of the season.
The Patriots will release their first practice/injury report of the week on Thursday afternoon.