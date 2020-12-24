Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – More than 275 families in the Bowdoin-Geneva neighborhoods received care packages filled with essential household items, food for a Christmas meal and some surprises for the kids on Thursday.
It was all thanks to the Menino family who followed the custom the late Mayor Tom Menino started 27 years ago.
“We are just here to keep it going. He saw something very special in this community back 27 years ago when he became mayor. And he loves this community and he wants to make it the best he can. And since, you know, his passing, we have kept the tradition up, and we believe the same things he does,” said Tom Menino Jr.
This year, the Menino family partnered with Catholic Charities for the event.