(MARE) – Henriette, or Henny, is an adolescent girl who is originally from central Africa and is a citizen of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. She enjoys playing the piano and is interested in learning karate and sports. Henny builds positive relationships with peers and adults and thrives on one-on-one attention.

Henny benefits from accommodations granted by her IEP which was put into place to support an emotional disability. Henny generally does well in school with specialized services in place in the classroom, which include highly structured, small-group instruction with clear expectations and consequences, tasks broken down into smaller parts, distractions limited, and on-site clinical support.

Legally freed for adoption, Henriette wants to be with a family who will care for her unconditionally and to live in a family setting where she can be active in an identified community and explore her interests. Her social worker is open to a family of any constellation with or without other children. Henny’s future family must be open to continued contact, including visits, with Henny’s biological family (mostly in the Central region of Massachusetts).

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.