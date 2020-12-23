BOSTON (CBS) — Wednesday night’s Celtics opener at TD Garden will be bittersweet, marking the first game since Celtics legend Tommy Heinsohn passed away in November. But the Celtics are going to honor the former player, coach and broadcaster in a number of ways.

The Celtics will have black “Tommy” patches on their jerseys to honor Heinsohn, who spent over 60 years with the franchise. The team has also lowered eight of the franchise’s 17 championship banners to court-level for Wednesday’s opener, each of which represent a significant part of Heinsohn’s legacy with the Celtics.

1957 🏆Tommy and @realbillrussell’s first

1965 🏆Tommy’s last as a player

1969 🏆Russell’s last as a player/coach

1974 & 1976 🏆🏆Tommy won as a coach

1984 🏆Color commentator during the Finals for CBS

1986 🏆Color commentator for the best team in history

2008 🏆Tommy’s last pic.twitter.com/quYlmHjUkU — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 23, 2020

Earlier Wednesday night, the Celtics shared a heartfelt video honoring Heinsohn as “Mr. Celtics”:

It’s not easy summing up a 64-year career in a brief video, but the Celtics nailed it with that tribute. Heinsohn would certainly give them a “Tommy Point” for that one.

Heinsohn started his career with the Celtics in 1956, when Red Auerbach drafted him out of Holy Cross. He won eight titles as a player and was named to six All-Star teams with the Celtics, who retired his No. 15 jersey. He went on to coach Boston from 1969-78, winning two more championships. He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame both as a player and as a coach, one of four people to have that honor.

After serving as a commentator on a national level after his coaching days were over, Heinsohn bled green on Celtics broadcasts for 39 years.