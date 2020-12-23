BOSTON (CBS) — Jedd Fisch joined the Patriots’ coaching staff in 2020. He’s already on his way out.
ESPN reported Wednesday that Fisch will be named the head coach at the University of Arizona.
Fisch now will replace recently fired HC Kevin Sumlin while the Patriots lose another assistant.
Fisch, 44, joined the Patriots after spending two years with the Rams — first as a senior offensive assistant in 2018, then as an assistant offensive coordinator in 2019. Prior to that, Fisch spent a year at UCLA, where he ended up being the interim head coach, after initially serving as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
Fisch also spent two years with the University of Michigan, two years with the Jacksonville Jaguars, two years with the University of Miami, a year with the Seahawks, a year with the University of Minnesota, a year with the Broncos, four years with the Ravens, three years with the Texans, and two years as a graduate assistant at the University of Florida, back in 1999 and 2000.
Patriots quarterback Cam Newton hasn’t exactly flourished under Fisch’s tutelage, with the quarterback ranking near the bottom of the league in every passing category.
Fisch interviewed for the Arizona job on Monday night. The school fired Kevin Sumlin after the Wildcats lost 70-7 to Arizona State earlier this month.