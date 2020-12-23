Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 4,509 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 81 more deaths in Massachusetts on Wednesday. There were 97,655 total new tests reported.
As of Wednesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 5.92%.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 322,652, while the total number of deaths is 11,630.
There are 2,066 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Wednesday, an increase of 62 since Tuesday. There are 409 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 81,112 active cases in Massachusetts.