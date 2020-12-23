David Pastrnak Donates Car To Boston Nurse On COVID FrontlineRather than collect his prize, David Pastrnak is donating it to someone who could really use it.

Bill Belichick Is Clearly Tired Of Taking Questions About Cam Newton As The Patriots' Starting QuarterbackBill Belichick was asked once again if Cam Newton is the starting quarterback of the Patriots. The resulting exchange was not very pleasant.

Report: Patriots QB Coach Jedd Fisch Taking University Of Arizona Head Coaching JobJedd Fisch joined the Patriots' coaching staff in 2020. He's already on his way out.

Steelers Need To Find Run Game, 'Take Some Shots' To Beat Colts In Crucial Week 16 Matchup Says CBS' Charles DavisCan the Steelers end their three-game losing skid Sunday and lock in the AFC North crown?

Tom Brady's Path To Playoffs Might Have Gotten A Whole Lot EasierTom Brady and the Buccaneers will face a Detroit Lions team that has no defensive coaches this week and may not have them for game day, either.