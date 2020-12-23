BOSTON (CBS) – There may be a pandemic going on right now, but rest assured…Santa Claus is still coming to town on Christmas Day.

During his press conference on Wednesday, Gov. Charlie Baker issued a message to kids across Massachusetts that Santa Claus has been following all the right COVID-19 protocols and will be delivering presents as scheduled for Christmas.

“My understanding is that Santa has a travel form that is good in every community, every state, every county, and every country in America and the world. And I also understand that he gets tested on a pretty regular basis – so do most of the folks that are part of his team,” Baker said.

With the first round of doses of the coronavirus vaccine making their way across the country, the Governor says Santa made his way on that list to get it.

“I’m pretty sure he was on the really early list on the vaccine as well,” Baker said.

He is right.

In fact, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on CNN that he gave Santa the vaccine himself.

“He is good to go,” Dr. Fauci said.

So keep the milk and cookies out and make sure the chimney is clean. A lot of things have changed in 2020, but Santa will make sure the joy of opening presents on Christmas Day remains the same.

“I think every child should expect that Santa is loaded,” Baker said. “He knows how important this Christmas is and this holiday season is to kids.”