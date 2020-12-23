BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins star winger David Pastrnak won a brand new car for his MVP performance at the NHL All-Star Game last year. Rather than collect that prize, he’s donating it to someone who could really use it.

Pastrnak gave the brand new Honda CR-V Hybrid to Kaitlin Hagstrom, a nurse at Tufts Medical Center in Boston who has been working on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I have heard about all the great work you have done over at Tufts Medical Center,” Pastrnak said to Hagstrom in a recorded video message. “I know you are a single mother. I’m raised by a single mother. I know how hard it is to be raising family as a single mother and how much work you have to put in and how hard it is for you, and I have so much respect for you.”

Pasta serving up some holiday joy. 🎁 @pastrnak96 has donated the 2021 Honda CRV Hybrid he won for being named MVP of the 2020 NHL All-Star Game to @TuftsMedicalCtr nurse Kaitlin Hagstrom, who has been caring for patients on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/yoFFOqAvjl — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 23, 2020

Hagstrom, who thought she had been brought into a performance review meeting at work, then found out about the brand new vehicle that was coming her way.

“I would love to give you and your family a little surprise,” Pastrnak said.

“This is totally unexpected,” Hagstrom said. “Very exciting — and I’m still in shock.”

Hagstrom’s colleagues described her as “someone who has calmly and consistently risen to the occasion and is a steadfast beacon of hope that reassures not only her patients but also her peers.”