BROOKLINE (CBS) – Ethan Hawke has come out to support Brookline’s Coolidge Corner Theatre, where he had “one of the best experiences of my life at the Coolidge showing a movie I directed.

“Liv Allman was in the audience and we had this Q&A and everybody started talking about the ideas of the film and comparing it to other films and there was this beautiful dialogue that happened.”

Hawke – who has starred in movies like “Dead Poets Society,” “Reality Bites,” and “Training Day” – said movie theaters like the Coolidge Corner Theatre are places where people come together and have shared experiences that broaden their views and “turn them into something valuable that we can all learn from. And the Coolidge does that every week, over and over again for young people, for older people,” Hawke said as he urged people to support the Coolidge Corner Theatre.

“If we don’t protect what’s valuable about our society, who will? We have to. So please, support the Coolidge.”

The non-profit theater is currently holding a fundraiser to keep its doors open during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“God bless the Coolidge. God bless Boston. I miss you guys. I can’t wait to get home,” Hawke said.