BOSTON (CBS) – Today, Governor Charlie Baker said the state is setting up a $668 million dollar program that’ll make relief grants available for small businesses hurt by the pandemic.
Many small businesses like restaurants are doing what they can right now before help arrives.
Alcove in Boston’s West End is getting creative by setting up fire pits and is thankful for the influx of Christmas take-out meals.
“This is the kind of thing that helps us really support more team members, and the fact that, you know, people want to support Alcove, myself and our whole team is really special,” said Alcove owner Tom Schlesinger-Guidelli.
The Massachusetts Restaurant Association said the take-out model is now extremely important for businesses to survive until the stimulus is distributed.
“I think we see the other side now, and that’s a change. Before this, we haven’t been able to see it. There is still a big gap to get there, and that’s why we really need continued assistance from the federal and state government,” said Bob Luz of the Massachusetts Restaurant Association.