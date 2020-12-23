BOSTON (CBS) – It’s crunch time for holiday shoppers and we’re here to help you out with a few ideas on how you can buy local and support small businesses.
NEATLY NESTLED
In South Boston, Neatly Nested is a shop with a wide variety of home goods like glassware, artwork, home accents, and Boston-themed items. They specialize in giftable items. The shop is open on Christmas Eve from 9am to 2pm, or you can also visit their online store.
https://neatlynestedboston.com
Wednesday 10-7, Thursday 9-2
CRAFT BOSTON
Craft Boston is virtual this year, now through the 31st. There is still time left to browse hundreds of fine handmade items from featured artists. These range from jewelry to kitchen items, with much in-between.
https://societyofcrafts.org/for-artists/craftboston/
HARVARD BOOK STORE
Harvard Book Store, an independent store which has been around for 90 years, is giving you a number of options for how you shop – whether that’s in-store, online, or contactless curbside pickup. They also put together some holiday gift ideas on their website.
https://www.harvard.com/
Tuesday – Saturday, 11-8; Closed Christmas Day
OFF THE COMMON ANTIQUES
Last but not least, Off The Common Antiques in Grafton offers items from over 40 vendors, so that means there’s something for everyone. The feature antiques, vintage, restored furniture, farmhouse style decor, painted furniture, handmade stained glass, quilts, wooden bowls, soaps and jewelry. And they are dog friendly.
https://offthecommonantiques.com
Wed & Thurs 10:30 am – 06:00 pm