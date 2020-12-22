Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Firefighters rescued a woman from an elderly housing unit in Hyde Park Tuesday night. When first responders arrived, she was hanging out a window of the burning apartment on Summer Street.
Firefighters pulled the woman through a window and onto a porch before carrying her down to safety.
The woman is being treated for smoke inhalation. There were no other injuries.
Companies responded to smoke showing at 23D Summer Str in Hyde Park . Quick work by first due companies rescued one person from 2nd Fl. Elderly Housing unit & was transported by @BOSTON_EMS & 2nd person in unit below also displaced do to water damage. Damages est around $50,000. pic.twitter.com/pNEZC8AaXi
