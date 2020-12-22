CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) – Firefighters rescued a woman from an elderly housing unit in Hyde Park Tuesday night. When first responders arrived, she was hanging out a window of the burning apartment on Summer Street.

Firefighters pulled the woman through a window and onto a porch before carrying her down to safety.

The woman is being treated for smoke inhalation. There were no other injuries.

