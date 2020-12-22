By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady has some quick Twitter hands.

The quarterback who is considered by most to be the greatest of all time was scrolling his timeline on Tuesday when he caught wind of something that former Colts coach Tony Dungy said.

That comment came from Dungy years ago, when he ranked the most difficult quarterbacks to coach against during his career. In doing so … he ranked Brady sixth.

Seems dumb.

Dungy had Brady ranked behind Aaron Rodgers, John Elway, Steve Young, Dan Marino and of course, Peyton Manning.

Brady doesn’t often involve himself in any conversations about who’s the greatest quarterback, but in this case, he popped in with a quick hello by sharing the infamous banner hanging in Indianapolis — a banner which celebrated the Colts being “AFC Finalists” in 2014.

Of course, that’s not a direct shot at Dungy, as Dungy’s final year in coaching was way back in 2008, long before Brady and the Patriots beat the Colts 45-7 in the 2014 AFC Championship Game.

Nevertheless, a shot like that from Brady hasn’t been seen since he was telling radio hosts that he hates the Jets 10 years ago. Brady must have had some free time, as earlier in the day he also took a few seconds to celebrate the fact that he pulled off another ridiculous comeback against the Falcons this week.

Brady did go up against Dungy and the Colts eight times during his career, with the Patriots going 5-3 overall and 2-1 in the playoffs. Brady didn’t light up the Colts in those games, but he really only had one bad game (Week 9, 2006) in that series.

Brady, of course, also has six Super Bowl wins, and four Super Bowl MVPs, and more wins and yards and touchdowns than everybody in the history of the sport. And he usually lets that do all of the talking for him. Every now and again though, he’ll slip a quick one like that into the mix to show that he does care.

This is a person, mind you, who’s never even said a bad word about Roger Goodell, who singled him out and hunted him down for years over an issue that never mattered or existed prior to — coincidentally — the night of that blowout win over the Colts. So for Brady to come out and fire a shot at the Colts in the middle of his own football season? That says quite a bit about how Mr. Brady feels about the football franchise in Indiana.