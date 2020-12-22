BOSTON (CBS) — Jedd Fisch may be returning to the college ranks after just one season with the New England Patriots.
Fisch, who is finishing his first season as New England’s quarterback coach, reportedly interviewed with the University of Arizona for the school’s head coaching vacancy on Monday night. The interview was first reported by Jason Scheer of WildcatAuthority.com.
Fisch joined the Patriots after a two-year stint with the L.A. Rams, serving as the team’s assistant offensive coordinator in 2019 and a senior offensive assistant in 2018.
The 44-year-old has bounced between the college game and the pros throughout his career. He was UCLA’s offensive coordinator and interim head coach in 2019, after serving as Michigan’s pass game coordinator in 2015 and 2016.
Arizona is looking for a new head coach after firing Kevin Sumlin last week. San Jose State’s Brent Brennan and Antoine Cason are also in the mix for the Wildcats’ head coaching gig, according to Scheer.
In addition to Fisch, the Patriots could also lose offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and director of player personnel Nick Caserio this offseason.