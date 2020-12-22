BOSTON (CBS) — A new round of coronavirus restrictions are taking effect in Massachusetts, beginning the day after Christmas and lasting for at least two weeks.
The new orders from Gov. Charlie Baker will reduce indoor and outdoor gathering limits, as well as capacity in indoor spaces.
Below is a list from the governor’s office of the industries and businesses that will be subject to the new 25% capacity limit. Note that staff will not count toward the occupancy count for restaurants, places of worship, retail businesses and close contact personal services.
- Restaurants (based on permitted seating capacity)
- Close Contact Personal Services
- Theatres and Performance Venues
- Casinos
- Office Spaces
- Places of Worship
- Retail Businesses
- Driving and Flight Schools
- Golf Facilities (for indoor spaces)
- Libraries
- Lodging (for common areas)
- Arcades and Indoor Recreation Businesses
- Fitness Centers and Health Clubs
- Museums, Cultural Facilities and Guided Tours
Boston and some surrounding communities rolled back their reopening to Phase 2, Step 2 earlier this month, closing museums, movie theaters, gyms and more businesses.
