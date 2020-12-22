Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – A Massachusetts State Police trooper helped save Christmas with a special delivery. Shane Mulligan shared pictures on Facebook of a package he had been waiting for.
On the package, a trooper left a State Police sticker and note that said the package was found on the side of Route 3 and must have fallen off a truck.
The note was signed Sgt. Lauria who figured it was gift, and decided to deliver it himself.
Mulligan said the package is special because it is for his nephew’s first Christmas.
“Thank you SGT. Lauria!! You didn’t have to do this but we sincerely appreciate you and your kindness,” Mulligan wrote on Facebook. “You the man!!”