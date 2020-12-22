Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — A well-known name in the New England restaurant industry will soon have a new owner. Legal Sea Foods is being sold to Boston-based PPX Hospitality Brands, The Boston Globe reports.
A spokeswoman for Legal Sea Foods said the deal has not yet been finalized. The Globe reports that PPX will own all of Legal’s restaurants, while Legal CEO Roger Berkowitz will still control the company’s online seafood business.
PPX Hospitality Brands includes the Smith & Wollensky Restaurant Group and The Strega Group.
Legal Sea Foods first opened as a Cambridge fish market in 1950 and now has more than 25 restaurants on the east coast.