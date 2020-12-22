Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – A police investigation is underway at Encore Boston Harbor in Everett. Sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team a man was found dead in a snow bank.
Everett Police and Massachusetts State Police said only that they are investigating an “unattended death.” It is not clear if the body was found on the Encore property or just off of it.
The cause of death is not yet known, but the Middlesex District Attorney’s office said it is not considered suspicious.
No further information is currently available.