BOSTON (CBS) — Gov. Charlie Baker will be giving an update on the state’s COVID-19 response Tuesday. You can watch on CBSN Boston in the video above at 1 p.m.
Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders, and Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy are expected to be there as well.
On Monday, there were 3,760 new coronavirus cases and 41 new deaths reported in the state. The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 5.94%.