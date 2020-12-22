BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker said he wanted to signal the seriousness of the situation. “Today we’re announcing new statewide restrictions that will be in place for at least two weeks starting Saturday December 26,” Baker said.
The new limits put a 25% capacity limit on restaurants, stores, theaters, casinos, offices, places of worship, gyms, arcades, and museums. It comes as businesses struggle to stay alive. The governor said the reason is concern that rising post-Christmas COVID-19 rates will put a squeeze on hospitals that are already strained.
“By limiting capacity we are sending a message that we would like to see people spend the next couple of weeks between Christmas, and sort of, the week after New Year’s…just with those they live with,” he said.
Despite his pleas, passengers lined up for tickets at Logan Airport Tuesday. “I’m not really sure I would have expected that at the end of the day we could drive people away from coming home who are planning to come home anyway,” said Governor Baker.
There’s more. Massachusetts hospitals are now postponing non-essential elective procedures. As for gatherings, outdoor events are restricted to 25 people, while indoor events can only have 10.