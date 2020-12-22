Jakobi Meyers Shares His Displeasure Over J.C. Jackson's Pro Bowl SnubWere you a little surprised when the NFL announced its Pro Bowl rosters on Monday night and Patriots corner J.C. Jackson wasn't in the mix? You are not alone.

Celtics Hopeful That Tristan Thompson Will Play Opening Night Vs. BucksThe Celtics are holding out some hope that Tristan Thompson will be in the lineup when the team tips off their 2020-21 season Wednesday night.

Bill Belichick Puts Matthew Slater Atop NFL's Greatest Special Teams PlayersWhen it comes to special teams play, Bill Belichick doesn't know if he's seen anyone better than Matthew Slater.

Billboard Calling Bills Fans 'The Best Fans In Football' Placed Near Gillette StadiumThe Buffalo Bills are AFC East champs, ending New England's 11-year run atop the division. Bills Mafia is celebrating with a victory lap that goes all the way to Foxboro.

Agent: Zdeno Chara's Focus Is On Boston, Will Chat With Bruins In Next Few DaysZdeno Chara is still a free agent, but will chat with the Boston Bruins in the coming days.