BOSTON (CBS) — A local travel company will be refunding more than 450 families for student trips that were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. In total, Attorney Maura Healey said Pocasset-based Carousel Student Tours will return $101,000 to families that booked trips through their service.
The attorney general’s investigation into Carousel began in June after receiving more than 200 complaints related to the company.
“During this time of financial hardship for individuals and communities across our state, we know that any relief helps,” Healey said in a statement. “That’s why my office moved quickly to preserve this company’s few remaining assets and ensure that those funds went directly to families who were affected by these trip cancellations.”
Some of the schools that worked with Carousel were Acton Boxborough Regional High School, Barnstable High School, Chenery Middle School of Belmont, Miles River Middle School (Hamilton-Wenham), Norwood High School, and Westwood High School, as well as a trip planned for students at Bourne Middle School.
Healey said that since the start of the pandemic, her office has returned about $12 million in travel refunds to consumers in Massachusetts.