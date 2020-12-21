Cam Newton Not Working Out With Pats Is A Bummer And Other Leftover ThoughtsIt's an absolute bummer that Cam Newton as the quarterback of the New England Patriots hasn't worked out. A complete and total bummer.

Belichick Doesn't Sound Eager To Switch From Newton To StidhamWith the Patriots officially eliminated from playoff contention, the topic of switching from Cam Newton to Jarrett Stidham has resurfaced.

Tom Brady Artfully Dodges Question About Patriots Missing PlayoffsTom Brady was given the opportunity to gloat on Sunday. Unsurprisingly, he didn't take it.

Stephon Gilmore Likely Done For Season, Though Injury Not Considered To Be SeriousIt appears as though the veteran cornerback has avoided any torn ligaments.

The Jets (Likely) Cost Themselves Trevor Lawrence By Beating RamsThe winless Jets were at least going to get themselves Trevor Lawrence. Now, they've screwed it all up.