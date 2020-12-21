Comments
TOWNSEND (CBS) – An early morning fire destroyed the rectory of Saint John’s Church in Townsend and injured a priest who tried to put out the flames.
The fire started just before 2 a.m. on Highland Street.
Townsend Fire Chief Mark Boynton said when crews showed up flames were coming from the first floor windows and eventually spread to the second and third floors.
The priest was the only person inside at the time.
The chief said the priest discovered the fire when the smoke detector went off. He was injured trying to put it out before firefighters arrived.
Firefighters have not yet said what caused the fire. The state fire marshal’s office said “it does appear to be a case where working smoke detectors may have prevented a tragedy.”