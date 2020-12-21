FOXBORO (CBS) – Three members of the New England Patriots have been named to the 2021 NFL Pro Bowl.
Punter Jake Bailey, cornerback Stephon Gilmore and special teams captain Matthew Slater will represent the Patriots in a week-long virtual event. There will be no game played this season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This is Jake Bailey’s first career Pro Bowl invitation. The second-year punter leads the league with a net average of 46.1 yards per punt and ranks second in the AFC with an average of 48.7 yards per punt.
Stephon Gilmore was selected to his fourth career Pro Bowl, his third consecutive with the Patriots.
This is Matthew Slater’s ninth selection, extending his record for most special teams Pro Bowl honors in NFL history. Slater is now tied with John Hannah for the second-most Pro Bowl selections in franchise history, behind the 14 by Tom Brady.