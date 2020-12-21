Bailey, Gilmore, Slater Named To NFL Pro BowlThree members of the New England Patriots have been named to the 2021 NFL Pro Bowl.

Cam Newton: I Want To Be A Part Of Patriots' SolutionCam Newton wrote a message to Patriot Nation on Instagram. In it, he took accountability for the Patriots being where they are, and he stated that he wants to be a part of the future.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 16: Tony Pollard, Emmanuel Sanders Could Help Win Your ChampionshipIt's the last call for waiver wire pickups with championship week here for fantasy leagues. Here are some guys who could help you take home the title.

Kyle Van Noy Talks A Little Trash About Former Team After Dolphins Beat PatriotsKyle Van Noy has been counting down the days for the rematch. And after the Dolphins won, he was more than happy to let the world know.

Cam Newton Not Working Out With Pats Is A Bummer And Other Leftover ThoughtsIt's an absolute bummer that Cam Newton as the quarterback of the New England Patriots hasn't worked out. A complete and total bummer.