CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said it is “outrageous” and “insulting” that members of Congress are “cutting the line” to receive the coronavirus vaccine.
Senators Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Ed Markey were among those to receive their first dose of the vaccine over the weekend.
“Congress has literally done nothing these last eight months. Now they are cutting the line and getting the vaccine ahead of residents in Long Term Care, nurses, and essential workers who stock our shelves,” Sununu tweeted. “It’s outrageous. And insulting.”
Since when is doing nothing an essential function?
It’s ridiculous that Congress is cutting in line ahead of folks in Long Term Care. I’ll be the first in line to get the vaccine when it’s my turn.
Do your job & pass a relief package or fire them all. https://t.co/F4KlMjGnRf
— Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) December 19, 2020
Sununu, a Republican, asked in another tweet “Since when is doing nothing an essential function?”
“It’s ridiculous that Congress is cutting in line ahead of folks in Long Term Care,” Sununu tweeted. “I’ll be the first in line to get the vaccine when it’s my turn.”