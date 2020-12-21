BOSTON (CBS) – There is a new concern in the United Kingdom about a new strain of the coronavirus that could be more infectious than the first. Parts of the country are in a strict lock down and more than 30 countries are banning travel from the UK.
Dr. Mallika Marshall was asked how concerned people should be about the new strain:
“This is what viruses do. They change and mutate over time. And while it is concerning that this new strain could be more easily passed from person to person, that just means that we need to keep our guards up. We need to wear masks whenever we’re out in public, keep distance from others, and avoid any situations that have us indoors, unmasked, with people who don’t live in our households. The good news is that there has been no evidence to date that this new strain causes more serious illness or is more deadly, and there’s no reason to believe that it will be less susceptible to the vaccines. This is all being studied thoroughly.”
