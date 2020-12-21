Comments
MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) — A man was arrested by police in Manchester, N.H. after he allegedly threatened someone with a gun for blocking the road. Hanis Colic, 27, of Manchester was charged with criminal threatening.
Police responded to Eastern Avenue around 4 p.m. on Sunday. Witnesses told officers that a car had gotten stuck in the snow and another car stopped to help. Shortly thereafter, Colic drove up the street in a Mercedes Benz but was unable to pass the two cars, police said.
Colic got out and started to argue with the other drivers. He then allegedly went back to his car, got a gun, and pointed it at one of the cars.
Bail for Colic was set at $2,500 cash.