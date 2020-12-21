Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Gov. Charlie Baker will be giving an update on the state’s COVID-19 response Monday afternoon. You can watch it live on CBSN Boston in the video above at 1 p.m.
Baker, along with Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy, will discuss the COVID-19 Small Business Grant Program. Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito is also expected to be here.
On Sunday, there were 4,162 new coronavirus cases and 60 more deaths reported in Massachusetts. The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 5.78%.