BOSTON (CBS) – A CDC advisory panel now recommends that people 75 and older and frontline essential workers should be included in the next round of vaccinations for COVID-19.
Dr. Mallika Marshall was asked why these groups are being prioritized:
“In these first few months, vaccines are going to be in short supply, so they want to make sure that the people at the greatest risk of exposure and of death get vaccinated next. That would include the oldest Americans, even if they live independently, and workers who are much more likely to come into contact with the virus, such as emergency responders, teachers, as well as grocery and postal staff, which make up about 50 million Americans. The CDC will decide whether to adopt these recommendations, but it is still up to the governors to determine how to distribute the vaccine in each state.”
