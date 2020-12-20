BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore suffered a lower-body injury during Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.
On a third down play, Gilmore fell to the turf mid-play and remained there throughout the play. After the 14-yard connection from Tua Tagovailoa to Lynn Bowden, trainers came out to tend to Gilmore, and they immediately paid attention to his lower leg. A replay showed that Gilmore slipped on the turf and turned both ankles while trying to stop and change direction.
Here's the Stephon Gilmore injury. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/Kvf5MuUEr0
— Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) December 20, 2020
Gilmore left the game and was taken to the blue medical tent on the sideline. After an evaluation, he was helped to the locker room, without putting any weight on his leg. An update will be provided when it’s available.
The 30-year-old Gilmore is under contract for the 2021 season, but due to his contract restructuring for this season, he has widely been viewed as being in his last year in New England.
Gilmore missed three games this season due to a knee injury, and he was on the injury report this week for a hand injury.