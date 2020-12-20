Patriots' Reign Atop AFC East Officially Ends As Buffalo Bills Clinch Division CrownThe inevitable became official Saturday. The Patriots’ reign atop the AFC East standings came to an end.

Jason Varitek Tests Positive For COVID, According to WifeThe two-time champion with the Boston Red Sox and a current member of the team's coaching staff has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his wife on Saturday.

Kyrie Irving Cleanses Court In Return To BostonBrooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving appeared to perform a spiritual ritual on the new Boston Garden court on Friday night.

Celtics Ready For Kyrie's Nets -- And An Empty TD GardenOn Friday night, the Celtics will play a game at the TD Garden for the first time in nine months. But that's not the only "first" that the team will experience.

Patriots Week 15 Injury Report: Damien Harris Among 14 Players Questionable Vs. DolphinsPatriots running back Damien Harris -- New England's leading rusher this season -- is among the 14 players listed as questionable for Sunday's tilt with the Miami Dolphins.