FOXBORO (CBS) – The inevitable became official Saturday. The Patriots’ reign atop the AFC East standings came to an end.
The Buffalo Bills clinched the AFC East with a 48-19 win over the Denver Broncos. When they returned home early Sunday morning, they were greeted by throngs of fans who haven’t been able to watch games in person due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Best fans in the world. ❤️💙 #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/GNXSPcqChG
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 20, 2020
Respect The Process. pic.twitter.com/YNxh0cKAMr
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 20, 2020
It was the first time the Bills have won a division title since 1995.
For the Patriots, it was the first time they have not won the AFC East since the 2008 season when Tom Brady tore his ACL and MCL in the season opener.
After that season, New England went on to win 11 straight division crowns. That came to an end of Saturday.
The Patriots take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, needing a win to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.