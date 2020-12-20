BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Democratic Party chairman Gus Bickford said Gov. Charlie Baker “has not been willing to actually have a backbone” and implement stricter COVID guidelines that he says would save lives.
Bickford told WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller that making coronavirus decisions on a town-by-town level because people regularly cross into neighboring communities.
“He should have us in stronger positions so all the communities are following the same thing,” said Baker. “So statewide lockdown might be going a little too far, but when it comes to indoor dining, gyms, casinos, we should have moved on that months ago.”
“I agree with him no one wants him to make the decision. No one wants to make the decision. But we hired him, we elected him to make the decision. And he he has decided him to abandon us and not do that.”
