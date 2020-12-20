BOSTON (CBS) — The bulk of the Dolphins’ receiving production will not be active for Sunday’s game against the Patriots. Wide receivers DeVante Parker and Jakeem Grant as well as tight end Mike Gesicki are all inactive for Sunday’s game in Miami.
All three players were listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report. Gesicki has a shoulder injury, while Grant and Parker are both dealing with hamstring issues. Some reports indicated that Parker would play, but his pregame workout must have prevented that from happening.
Parker leads the Dolphins iwth 677 yards, followed by Gesicki (602 yards) and Grant (330 yards). That trio acconts for 11 of the Dolphins’ 21 receiving touchdowns on the season.
On the other side, the Patriots will be without their leading rusher, as Damien Harris is out with an ankle injury.
The complete list of inactive players is below.
MIAMI
WR Devante Parker
WR Jakeem Grant
FB Chandler Cox
DE Jason Strowbridge
G Ereck Flowers
TE Mike Gesicki
NEW ENGLAND
RB Damien Harris
WR Donte Moncrief
CB Joejuan Williams
TE Jordan Thomas
QB Brian Hoyer