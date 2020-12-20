Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 4,162 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 60 more deaths in Massachusetts on Sunday. There were 90,789 total new tests reported.
As of Sunday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 5.78%.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 311,090 while the total number of deaths is 11,465.
There are 1,919 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Sunday, a decrease of eight since Saturday. There are 387 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 82,617 active cases in Massachusetts.