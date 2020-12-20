Tom Brady Once Again Leads Unbelievable Comeback Vs. Falcons, Hitting Antonio Brown For Game-Winning TouchdownOh no. Tom Brady has done it again to the Atlanta Falcons.

Ups & Downs: It's Over For Patriots After An Ugly Week 15 Loss To DolphinsIt's over. Following an uninspiring 22-12 loss to the Miami Dolphins, the New England Patriots are officially out of the NFL's playoff picture.

Patriots Lose To Dolphins, Finally Eliminated From Playoff RaceIt's now official: The New England Patriots will not be a part of this season's playoffs.

NHL, NHLPA Announce 56-Game Season That Will Begin On Jan. 13There will be NHL hockey in the near future.

Stephon Gilmore Suffers Knee Injury Vs. DolphinsPatriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore suffered a lower-body injury during Sunday's game against the Dolphins.